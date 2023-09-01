2 sisters including one minor gang-raped in Raipur; 10 arrested

Raipur, Sep 1 (IANS) Two sisters, including a minor, were allegedly gang-raped here when they were returning to their home, the police said on Friday, adding 10 people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Police said the incident happened on Thursday when the women who had gone to celebrate Raksha Bandhan at some other location in the capital city of Chhattisgarh, were on their way back home along with a man on a two-wheeler. The accused individuals, on several motorcycles, cornered them.

Raipur Senior Superintendent of Police Prashant Agrawal said the accused first forcibly took both the sisters to an isolated place and raped them while the man who was accompanying them was beaten up mercilessly.

Agrawal said a search operation was launched soon after the victims lodged an FIR at a police station late on Thursday.

The police officer said that as many as 10 accused involved in the case had been arrested by Friday.

"All the accused have been booked have been booked under relevant sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act," Agrawal added.

