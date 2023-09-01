From ensemble films to solo leads, Nushrratt Bharuccha reviews her career graph

Mumbai, Sep 1 (IANS) Nushrratt Bharuccha is slowly and steadily carving a niche for herself by experimenting with her roles and the actress feels that she deliberately changed her career graph from doing ensemble, rom-com films to solo lead films.

Nushrratt has come a long way from 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' to her latest release 'Akelii' now.

The actress is showing her versatility as an actress and is being appreciated for her choice of roles.

Speaking at an industry event, she felt elated to win this award and said, "I feel when I changed my career graph and started doing films other than ensemble cast, rom-coms to films like 'Akelii', 'Chhorii' and now 'Chhorii 2', I took a different route and to get an award at this time feels really great. Now I am understanding what it is to act from first frame to last frame. How to shoulder a full film as a solo lead female-oriented film. To get an award like this means a lot."

Talking about always trying to bring something new for the audience, she said, "I always try to do something new every time, but it does not only depend on me. I should also get different projects. But I feel it is a very good time for someone to try different things as different content is coming up. We have many makers now who want to try something new and brave."

On the workfront, Nushrratt will be next seen in 'Chhorii 2', which is a horror film that tells the story of Sakshi, a pregnant woman who moves to a new house with her husband. The film is directed by Vishal Furia and features Nushrratt, Soha Ali Khan and Saurabh Goyal.

