2 PFI operatives arrested in Bihar's Motihari

Patna, Aug 5 (IANS) Two operatives of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) outfit were arrested in Bihar's Motihari on Saturday during a joint operation carried out by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the district police.

As part of the operation, a raid was conducted at the ward number 8 officers colony following which Sayyed Reza and Mohammad Kaif were arrested.

The operation was carried out in the area based on a tip-off by an arrested PFI operative Maroof Riyaz.

The joint team also seized a country-made pistol from the duo's possession.

The sleuths have taken them tothe Chakia police stationand interrogation is underway.

