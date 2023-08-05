Man Commits Suicide While Talking To His Girlfriend

A young man commits suicide during a live video call made to his girlfriend in Malakpet, Hyderabad. He has been identified as Naresh Kumar. He was upset due to love failure. He lived with his brother.

On Friday, Naresh returned to his home at 12 pm and made a video call to his girlfriend. He told her that he was going to die by suicide. She immediately tried to inform Naresh's relative, who in turn informed his brother (Suresh).

As calls made to the victim went answered, the girl too rushed to see him. By the time she reached the spot, Naresh had committed suicide by hanging himself to the ceiling fan in his room.

A case has been registered. His brother Suresh Kumar filed a case. The police are investigating the issue. More details are awaited.