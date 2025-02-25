1984 Sikh riots case: Delhi BJP chief hails life term for Cong leader Sajjan Kumar

New Delhi, Feb 25 (IANS) Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Tuesday welcomed the Rouse Avenue Court’s decision to sentence former Congress MP and 1984 Sikh riots convict Sajjan Kumar to life imprisonment.

He criticised the Congress for not expelling Sajjan Kumar despite his conviction in two separate cases, calling it a clear reflection of the party’s anti-Sikh stance.

Sachdeva questioned Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, asking what compulsion prevents the grand old party from removing such a criminal from its fold.

He demanded that the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha clarify why the Congress continues to shelter a man responsible for the massacre of Sikhs.

The Delhi BJP President stated that even today, the horrifying images of the anti-Sikh massacre remain fresh in the minds of not only the people of Delhi but the entire nation — a time when mass killings happened in the open, while the then Congress government remained a silent spectator.

He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for forming the Special Investigation Team to probe the matter, which has now led to this outcome.

After the Delhi court sentenced Sajjan Kumar to life imprisonment for his role in the brutal killings of two persons in Saraswati Vihar during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, several BJP leaders demanded a harsher punishment, including the death penalty.

The verdict was pronounced by Special Judge Kaveri Baweja, who convicted Sajjan Kumar of murder charges on February 18. The case pertains to the killing of Jaswant Singh and his son Tarundeep Singh in the aftermath of the 1984 riots.

Rajouri Garden legislator Manjinder Singh Sirsa expressed his gratitude to the court for the verdict but emphasised the need for a stronger punishment.

"The Congress did a grave injustice to the Sikh community by sheltering people like Sajjan Kumar. Today, the court has delivered a decision that holds him accountable, and for that, I thank the judiciary,” he said.

“But I want to challenge the Congress leadership — Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi — who have often claimed to fight for justice. Will they stand up for the Sikhs today, or will they continue to protect the perpetrators of this violence?" he said.

Jangpura legislator of BJP Tarvinder Singh Marwah expressed his dissatisfaction over the punishment handed down to Sajjan Kumar by the court.

"I demand that Sajjan Kumar be hanged for his involvement in the massacre. I would like to extend my gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for establishing the SIT, which has brought justice after almost three decades,” he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.