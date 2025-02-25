WPL 2025: Delhi Capitals elect to field against Gujarat Giants

Bengaluru, Feb 25 (IANS) Two-time finalists Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to field first against Gujarat Giants in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 clash at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Tuesday.

Delhi skipper Meg Lanning backed her decision to bowl first as Titas Sadhu replaced Arundhati Reddy in their playing 11.

"Going to have a bowl. Seems to be the trend. It gives our bowlers a good chance to pick up early wickets upfront. One change - Titas comes in for Reddy. We just think that's the best XI for us to get the win tonight. Titas has been bowling extremely well in the nets. Always areas to improve - whether you win or lose," she said at the toss.

On the other hand, Gujarat made two changes in their side for the match.

"Been a nice week to reset. We played three games very quickly, so we had the chance to recharge the batteries and have a good block of training too. We obviously know Bangalore's going to be different from Vadodara. There's a lot more bounce at this venue. It's about being able to adapt quickly. As a captain, it's about trying to stay calm and make the best decisions. Two changes - Phoebe Litchfield comes in and also Meghna Singh," GG skipper Ashleigh Gardner said.

Playing XIs:

Gujarat Giants Wome: Beth Mooney (wk), Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Deandra Dottin, Simran Shaikh, Tanuja Kanwar, Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Meghna Singh, Priya Mishra.

Delhi Capitals Women: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Sarah Bryce (wk), Niki Prasad, Shikha Pandey, Minnu Mani, Titas Sadhu.

