1984 Sikh genocide accused are being brought to book: Delhi Minister

Chandigarh, March 6 (IANS) BJP national Secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Thursday that the accused in the 1984 Sikh genocide cases are being brought to the book and punished after four painful decades that the Sikh community has undergone.

"It was only after Prime Minister Narendra Modi constituted an SIT in 2014 and people are now getting justice," he said.

Sirsa said the prime accused Sajjan Kumar has been convicted in the second case and has been awarded life term after four decades.

“It was Rajiv Gandhi who orchestrated the attack and later gave plum political postings to those who executed his nefarious plans.”

Delhi minister Sirsa said the plum political postings held by prime accused Sajjan Kumar, Jagdish Tytler, H.K.L. Bhagat, Dharam Shastri and Lalit Maken are some of the examples of the way Congress “adjusted” wrongdoers as prime people.

He added similarly accused Tytler had been convicted despite the Congress-led Union Government CBI team having given him clean chit in anti-Sikh riots.

“The SIT has now filed charge sheet and charges are being framed. The victims of 1984 riots now know that their cases are in the right hands. Had PM Modi not constituted the SIT, the offenders would have continued to hoodwink law and people would still have been bereft of justice.”

Sirsa said in Kanpur after 33 years, 80 people have taken to task who perpetrated the crimes against Sikhs and had gone scot free.

“Such offenders had never even dreamt that the law could catch on with them. Now cases have been registered, arrests have been made, witnesses are deposing before courts and justice is being delivered.”

Slamming Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party of looting the people of Punjab, Sirsa said that having lost their base in Delhi, the entire party has now focused towards Punjab.

He said the party was scavenging on Punjab's resources to meet its need for power and money.

He said the Kejriwal would soon show the door to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and take over the cudgels of Punjab.

Sirsa added that for the past three years, the AAP had slept over issues of drugs, corruption and law and order in Punjab.

“It is now trying to prove that it has risen from a slumber,” Sirsa said.

He said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has made a mockery of the system by declaring that Rs 1.81 lakh has been seized as drug money.

“In fact the situation in Punjab is so piquant that smugglers are ruling the roost. Lakhs of people have been duped by immigration agents in the state in the name of greener pastures abroad, but the entire time the AAP government just remained a mute spectator and watched everything. The government has failed on all the fronts,” he said.

To cover up its failure, Kejriwal is being promoted as the Punjab ‘messiah’. “He and the coterie are making a dent in debt-ridden Punjab economy,” the Delhi minister added.

