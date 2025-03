Amandeep Drall joins Vani Kapoor in the lead in 5th leg of the WPGT

Gurugram, March 6 (IANS) Seasoned Amandeep Drall, whose last win on the Women’s Professional Golf Tour came in this very city a year ago, joined Vani Kapoor in a tie at the top after two rounds in the fifth leg of the Women’s Pro Golf Tour (WPGT) 2025 at the Classic Golf & Country Club here on Thursday.

On yet another tough scoring day in Gurugram, Amandeep gave away two late bogeys on the 15th and the 16th holes to shoot 2-over 74 and get to 1-over 145 for 36 holes. Vani Kapoor, the first-round leader, added 3-over 75 to be tied with Amandeep. The lead pair was one-shot clear of sole third Rhea Jha, who had two birdies to close the front nine and two bogeys on the back nine in her card of even par 72.

Amandeep, whose last win came at the Golden Greens in Gurugram last year, had one birdie on the 14th against three bogeys, while playing partner Vani Kapoor had a birdie to start with but then had four bogeys thereafter.

Neha Tripathi had an action-filled round with an eagle, four birdies, four bogeys, and a double bogey in her 72. She was tied fourth with amateur Ceerat Kang (72) and Gauri Karhade (71) at 4-over 148.

Gauri (71), who won her maiden title way back in 2019 but has not won since, shot one of the only two under-par rounds of the day, the other coming from Durga Nittur (71), who was sole ninth. Yaalisai Verma (72) and Ridhima Dilawari (73) were tied for eighth. Lavanya Jadon (72) landed one of the two eagles of the day and was tenth, one place ahead of Sneha Singh (75), the current Hero Order of Merit leader.

The cut fell to 159, and 24 players, including three amateurs, made the final round.

