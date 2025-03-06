Delhi Speaker forms two panels for legislative deliberations

New Delhi, March 6 (IANS) Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has formally constituted the Business Advisory Committee and the Committee on Private Members’ Bills & Resolutions for the year 2024-2025, paving the way for reintroduction of legislative practices discontinued under the previous AAP government.

Both committees will play a crucial role in ensuring the smooth functioning of legislative business and deliberations, encouraging legislators to come up with suggestions and introduce resolutions and bills for serving the people better, said an official.

The Business Advisory Committee, chaired by the Speaker, is responsible for determining the legislative agenda and streamlining discussions in the House. The members of the committee will include: Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht, Aahir Deepak Chaudhary, Jitender Mahajan, Om Prakash Sharma, Raj Kumar Chauhan, Som Dutt, Surendra Kumar and Surya Prakash Khatri.

The Committee on Private Members’ Bills and Resolutions, which reviews and facilitates discussions on bills and resolutions introduced by private members, will be headed by the Speaker

Its members will include: Abhay Verma, Amanatullah Khan, Anil Kumar Sharma, Arvinder Singh Lovely, Poonam Sharma, Prem Chauhan, Sanjay Goyal and Shyam Sharma.

The formation of these committees reaffirms the Assembly’s commitment to upholding democratic principles and ensuring the effective conduct of legislative proceedings, said the office of the Speaker.

On Tuesday, Speaker Gupta enlisted the reintroduction of Question Hour in the Budget session, making legislative business paper-free and developing the historic legislature as a national monument as his top priorities.

Addressing his maiden media conference, Speaker Gupta expressed anguish over the unruly action and disturbance to Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena’s address to the House, an action that forced him to suspend Opposition members.

“The LG’s address is a solemn occasion, and he was discharging his constitutional duties. The Rules of Procedure forbid such disturbances during the LG Address. The members were later suspended by the House for three sittings for disturbing the LG’s address,” he said.

