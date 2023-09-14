16 large-cap stocks hit 52-week high; Maruti, Ultratech Cement at all-time high

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) Maruti Suzuki and Ultratech Cement stocks hit all-time high prices on Thursday, as per BSE data.

Maruti Suzuki hit an all-time high of Rs 10,575 on Thursday on the BSE, while Ultratech Cement hit an all-time high of Rs 8,703.

BSE 100 stocks that hit a new 52-week high include Axis Bank at Rs 1,022, Bank of Baroda at Rs 213.15, Bharti Airtel at Rs 920, Grasim at Rs 1,953, Hindalco at Rs 508.80, Indusind Bank at Rs 1,466.90, ONGC at Rs 188.80, Tata Consumer at Rs 899, Tata Steel at Rs 134.25, and TCS at Rs 3,597.65.

The other stocks in BSE 100 that hit 52-week highs are Tech Mahindra at Rs 1,289, Titan at Rs 3,299.70, Wipro at Rs 443, LTIM at Rs 5,590.

Sixteen out of 100 stocks in the index hit a new 52-week high on Thursday.

Most of the sectoral indices were in green at the closing, with Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Metal leading the way with gains of 1.64 per cent and 1.49 per cent, respectively.

UPL, Hindalco, Mahindra and Mahindra, ONGC, and Divis Lab were among the top gainers on the Nifty, whereas Asian Paints, HDFC Life, Coal India, Britannia and LTIMindtree were among the loser.

