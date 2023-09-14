Musk's X Corp hires 4 senior leaders to deal with customers, partners

San Francisco, Sep 14 (IANS) X Corp (formerly Twitter) on Thursday announced to appoint new senior executives to address the evolving needs of its customers and partners, as the company is still in the red.

X CEO Linda Yaccarino announced the new leaders at the helm, as Musk “welcomed” them.

“Monique Pintarelli joins us as the Head of the Americas, overseeing Sales and Partnerships across the US, Canada and Latin America,” she informed.

“Carrie Stimmel joins us as our Global Agency Leader, Brett Weitz as our new Head of Content, Talent and Brand Sales, and Rob Hayes will be our Lead for Revenue Operations. Welcome to the town square,” Yaccarino added.

In July, Musk admitted that Twitter was still in the red after a massive 50 per cent drop in advertising revenue and heavy debt from the past.

“We’re still negative cash flow, due to a 50 per cent drop in advertising revenue plus heavy debt load,” Musk had posted.

“Need to reach positive cash flow before we have the luxury of anything else,” he added.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO took over the micro-blogging platform in a $44 billion acquisition in October last year that included about $13 billion in debt.

After laying off thousands of employees, Musk said Twitter was on track to post $3 billion in revenue in 2023, down from $5.1 billion in 2021.

