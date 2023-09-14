Alleged land scam of CM’s wife: Opposition MLAs walk out of Assam Assembly

Guwahati, Sep 14 (IANS) Opposition MLAs in Assam staged a walkout from the house on Thursday after Speaker Biswajit Daimary denied their request for an adjournment motion to address allegations against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife.

For the purpose of deliberating on this issue, the opposition moved an adjournment motion.

The Speaker, however, ruled it "out of order," which sparked a heated response from the opposition lawmakers.

Due to the ensuing chaos, the House experienced two 30-minute adjournments after that.

Earlier, allegations surfaced that the Chief Minister’s wife Riniki Bhuinya Sharma bought 50 bigha 2 kata of agricultural land in Kaliabor Dargaji village in Nagaon district after Sarma became the CM two years ago.

Citing an RTI report, it was claimed that as per the ceiling law, no one can own more than 49.5 bigha of agricultural land and therefore, after the Chief Minister's wife bought the land, its class was changed to industrial land.

It has been also alleged that her company "Pride East Entertainment" also received government assistance of Rs 10 crore from the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana to set up a food processing enterprise there. The whole process was completed in just 10 months.

On Wednesday, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi shared an image on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, writing: "PM Modi launched the Kisan Sampada scheme to double the income of farmers of India. But in Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma used his influence to help his wife’s firm get Rs 10 crore as part of credit linked subsidy."

