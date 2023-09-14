'Strike-off names of students who go absent for 3 days': Schools in Bihar dist told

Patna, Sep 14 (IANS) Bihar Additional Chief Secretary of Education Department, K.K. Pathak on Thursday directed the teachers of schools in the state's Purnea district to strike-off names of students who remain absent for three consecutive days.

Pathak has been visiting the Seemanchal region of Bihar to inspect the quality of education as well as the infrastructure available in the school.

He went to Raja Prithvi Chandra High School in Purnea, where he criticised the officials over lack of cleanliness in the school.

During inspection, he also directed the teachers to cut the names of students if they remain absent for three days in a row.

Pathak said he believes that such a strict action may improve the attendance of students in school.

However, some people have submitted that such strictness also creates fear in the minds of students.

The Education Department has already issued a notification in this regard and said that if the students do not have 75 per cent attendance in the school, they would not be eligible for the board examinations.

This has created panic in the minds of students and parents and they are reaching schools at any cost.

Some parents have claimed that "strictness has no meaning as the infrastructure is not good in Bihar".

On September 12, girl students of a government school in Bihar's Vaishali district went on a rampage and vandalized the properties of school, and other vehicles.

The agitating girls were demanding basic amenities like benches and toilets.

Similar agitation was registered in Rohtas district as well where students on September 12 claimed that the toilets were dirty in the school.

They also claimed that benches and fans are not available inside the school.

