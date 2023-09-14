Asian Games: 22 new athletes added to India's updated contingent list for Hangzhou

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) on Thursday, released a revised list of the Indian contingent for the upcoming 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, starting on September 23, taking the total strength to 655 athletes.

The new updated list has added a total of 22 new athletes to the existing list and made changes for 25 members in the contingent (Athletes/coaches or support staff).

Further, the list has now added the sport of Modern Pentathlon, thus increasing India's participation to a total of 39 sporting disciplines at the multisport event.

The total contingent list for India now stands at 921 including 655 athletes and 260 coaches and support staff.

This is India's largest contingent for the Asian Games in recent times.

Members of the Indian contingent have already started reaching Hangzhou with members of the boxing, sailing and rowing teams reaching China last week and starting preparations.

The Ministry had earlier sanctioned 634 athletes across 38 sporting disciplines for participation in the upcoming Asian Games, who met the set selection criteria, against the 850 athletes recommended by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

A total of 572 athletes participated in the last edition of the Asian Games in 2018 in which India returned with 70 medals including 16 gold.

