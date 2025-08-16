16-day ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar is to awaken people against ‘vote chori’: Pawan Khera

Patna, Aug 16 (IANS) Stepping up its offensive on the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar, the Congress party is set to launch its 16-day-long ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ from Bihar's Sasaram tomorrow, led by the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi.

Congress leader Pawan Khera said that the mission and vision of this foot march, akin to Bharat Jodo Yatra, is to awaken and enlighten the people of poll-bound states to stay alert and cautious about possible attempts of ‘vote chori’ (vote-stealing).

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Pawan Khera blasted the BJP as well as the Election Commission for alleged collusion in ‘fraudulent’ addition and deletion of votes from the draft electoral rolls and said that the Congress party was fighting a battle to ensure transparency and accountability in the whole electoral procedure.

“The journey starting in Bihar from August 17 is a journey to awaken people, because those who conspire will not back down; they will try to steal votes. This journey is being undertaken for the fight for the right of 'one person, one vote,” Khera said.

Khera, the Chairman of AICC Media and Publicity Department, took to his social media handle on X and claimed ‘rigging’ of votes ahead of the Bihar polls. He also credited Rahul Gandhi for championing the rights of every electorate and said the yatra was being undertaken to ensure that every person has the right to cast his/her own vote.

“It is possible to breathe freely in independent India because we have the power to vote. Rahul Gandhi has started a struggle so that every citizen in the country can breathe freely. The way the game of adding and deleting fake votes was being played, the BJP people have been caught red-handed. Now even ordinary citizens are providing evidence of vote theft,” he wrote in a post on X.

He further informed that the 16-day-long 'Voter Rights Yatra' is starting from Sasaram in Bihar. This is a 16-day journey, in which we will cover 1,300 kilometres and conclude with a massive rally in Patna on September 1.

Senior Congress leader further charged the EC of double standards and also exhorted the people to join the fight for their rights and entitlements.

“Whenever Rahul Gandhi ji has set out on a journey, the democracy of this country has taken a turn. The 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' will be a historic journey. This journey will prove to be a milestone in the fight for the existence of all of us,” he remarked.

