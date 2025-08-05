14 IAS, JKAS officers transferred, Kashmir gets new divisional commissioner

Srinagar, Aug 5 (IANS) Fourteen IAS officers, including four Deputy Commissioners, were transferred on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir in a major administrative reshuffle.

An order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) on Tuesday said four Deputy Commissioners are among 10 IAS and JKAS officers transferred by the government with immediate effect.

Naveen S.L. (AGMUT: 2012), Secretary to the Government, Transport Department, has been transferred and posted as Secretary to the Government, Civil Aviation Department, along with additional charge of Commissioner, Civil Aviation, relieving Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary (AGMUT: 2009) of the additional charge of the posts.

Avny Lavasa (AGMUT: 2013), awaiting orders for posting in the General Administration Department, has been posted as Secretary to the Government, Transport Department.

Anshul Garg (AGMUT: 2013), Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, has been transferred and posted as Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir.

Vikas Kundal (AGMUT: 2013), Deputy Commissioner, Poonch, has been transferred and posted as the Chairman of the J&K Services Selection Board.

Gurpal Singh (AGMUT: 2014), Director, Social Welfare, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Managing Director of the Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited.

Sachin Kumar Vaishya (AGMUT: 2015), Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as the Chief Executive Officer of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.

Anil Banka (AGMUT: 2015), awaiting orders for posting in the General Administration Department, has been posted as Special Secretary to the Government, Finance Department.

Shrikant Balasaheb Suse (AGMUT: 2016), Managing Director, Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara.

Rakesh Minhas (AGMUT: 2016), Deputy Commissioner, Kathua, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Jammu.

Ayushi Sudan (AGMUT: 2017), Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Samba.

Manzoor Ahmad Qadri, JKAS, Deputy Commissioner, Bandipora, has been transferred and shall await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.

Indu Kanwal, JKAS, Chairman, J&K Services Selection Board, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Bandipora.

Ashok Kumar Sharma, JKAS, Special Secretary to the Government, Labour and Employment Department, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Poonch.

Rajesh Sharma, JKAS, Deputy Commissioner, Samba, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Kathua.

It must be mentioned that, according to the J&K Reorganisation Act 2019 and the J&K Reorganisation (Amendment) Act 2023, the Lieutenant Governor is empowered to transfer IAS/IPS officers and those of the JKAS who have magisterial powers to deal with law and order.

