13,800 detonators seized in Bihar's Gaya district

Patna, Aug 29 (IANS) In a joint operation, the Gaya police, STF and CRPF Cobra battalion have seized 13,800 detonators and other ammunition thus foiling a big Maoist attack in the district, an official said on Tuesday.

Apart from the detonators, the joint team has also seized three Improvised Explosive Devices (IED), and arms and ammunition during the search operation in the mountain range of Pandara village under Latua police station in the district.

“We have received information about a rifle and some live cartridges were kept at one place on the Pandara mountain range. Accordingly, we constituted a joint team of Gaya police headed by Additional SP operation, STF and CRPF Cobra battalion and started the search operation on Monday.

"The joint team did an extensive search on the entire range and found 46 packets of 13,800 detonators in five plastic bags. Besides, we have also detected three IEDs which were successfully defused in the same place,” said Aashish Bharti, SSP of Gaya.

“During search operation, the joint team also seized, two basic phones, two walkie-talkies, four bundles of cordex wire, black naxal uniforms and other arms and ammunitions,”

