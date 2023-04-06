132-kg cake to kick-start Ambedkar's birthday celebrations in Mumbai

Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) A giant 50 square feet cake weighing 132-kgs will mark the start of the 132nd birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in Mumbai on April 8 (Saturday), titled 'Jayanti Jallosh', the organisers said here on Thursday.

Born on April 14, 1891, the legal luminary Dr. Ambedkar was the Chief Architect of the Indian Constitution and the first Law Minister of free India.

Bhimotsav Samanvay Samiti (BSS) Coordinator Dr Vijay Kadam said that a grand function shall be held in Worli Jamboree Ground on April 8 (Saturday) with a series of programmes.

Mumbai's famed Merwans Confectioners will bake the 10 feet X 5 feet and 4-inch tall popular 'Lemon Crackle' cake, with dollops of cream and a special design in icing which will be cut to the accompaniment of a fireworks display and a shower of flowers from the air, said Nikhil Raut, who has designed the cake.

"This will be a dual celebration marking Dr. Ambedkar's birth anniversary and also the 125th anniversary of his wife, Mata Ramabai, revered as Ramai, as also the 117th year of their wedding," Dr Kadam told IANS.

The BSS has organised a series of events, games and cultural events with performances by several top ones including world-renowned Buddhist musician Pawa, famed Marathi folk singer (Koli music) Santosh Chaudhary Dadus, tabla expondent Pt. Mukesh Jadhav, singers Pravin Done, Shirish Pawar, Sonali Sonawane, Anuja Kamat and other artists accompanying them, he added.

Hundreds of women, senior citizens and children shall be given prizes worth several lakhs including traditional Paithani and nauvari saree, suits, gold and silver jewellery, school supplies and gift vouchers for various events.

A day before, on Friday, a national-level Chess tourney shall be held for the N.S. Samata Cup-2023, for young chess experts, said Dr Kadam.

