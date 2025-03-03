12th Regional 3R and ‘Circular Economy Forum in Asia & Pacific’ commences in Jaipur

Jaipur, March 3 (IANS) The 12th Regional 3R and Circular Economy Forum in Asia and the Pacific was inaugurated on Monday in Jaipur with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi sharing a special message with the forum delegates, emphasising India’s commitment to the P-3 (Pro Planet People) approach.

PM Modi also highlighted the role of the 3R (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle) and Circular Economy principles in sustainable urban development and resource efficiency.

The Prime Minister reiterated India's global leadership in sustainability efforts, including Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) and the Panchamrit Goals announced at COP26, reaffirming the nation’s pledge towards achieving net-zero emissions.

The inaugural session was attended by Manohar Lal, Union Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs, Bhajan Lal Sharma, Chief Minister, Rajasthan, among others.

In line with PM Modi’s vision, Manohar Lal announced the launch of the Cities Coalition for Circularity (C-3), a multinational initiative fostering city-to-city collaboration, knowledge exchange, and public-private partnerships.

He proposed forming a working group to structure and operationalise the coalition, positioning it as a transformative step in advancing circular economy principles globally.

Highlighting the importance of sustainable practices, Manohar Lal stated, “Circular Economy is not just an environmental responsibility but an economic necessity.”

He emphasised India’s tradition of sustainable living and the need to integrate modern technology to enhance resource efficiency.

Manohar Lal announced that the forum will adopt the Jaipur Declaration (2025-2034), a non-political, non-binding commitment that will guide the next decade of efforts towards resource efficiency and sustainable urban growth.

The declaration aims to strengthen collaboration among policymakers, industry leaders, and researchers to build a low-carbon, resource-efficient future. As part of the forum, the 3R India Pavilion was inaugurated by Manohar Lal and the Rajasthan Chief Minister.

This pavilion features the International 3R Trade and Technology Exhibition, showcasing over 40 Indian and Japanese businesses and start-ups pioneering innovative waste management and Circular Economy solutions. Rajasthan Chief Minister underscored the significance of the Circular Economy in tackling climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution.

He highlighted state-level initiatives, including the establishment of an Environmental Management Cell (EMC) for effective waste management and recycling.

He mentioned that a circular economy is not just a necessity for today but also for our future, adding that issues like climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution are creating challenges for the planet Earth and the Circular Economy is the most effective way to cope with these challenges.

He said that it is a system where waste is reused and recycled, reduces energy consumption, and renewable energy is promoted. Highlighting the steps taken by the Rajasthan government, Sharma said that his state government is playing a leading role in this mission.

An Environmental Management Cell (EMC) has been established so that waste management and recycling can be done more effectively. During the event, a major Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for CITIIS 2.0 was signed, marking a crucial step in urban sustainability initiatives. The Minister announced that agreements worth Rs 1,800 crores will be signed under this initiative, benefiting 18 cities across 14 states.

These projects will serve as models for integrated waste management and climate action. The 12th Regional 3R and Circular Economy Forum will continue in the coming days, featuring expert discussions, policy dialogues, and collaborative initiatives to shape the future of sustainable urban development.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.