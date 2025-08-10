1,273 evacuated so far by air as massive rescue ops showcase swift disaster response in Dharali

Uttarkashi, Aug 10 (IANS) In a massive air rescue operation, a total of 1,273 people stranded in the disaster-hit area of Dharali have so far been evacuated by helicopter to safer locations including Matli helipad, Chinyalisaur airstrip, and Dehradun. This massive evacuation is part of the ongoing operations to provide relief after a natural disaster struck the region earlier this month.

Heavy rainfall and a sudden cloudburst triggered flash floods and landslides in Bhatswari Tehsil on August 5. This severely affected Dharali, Kheragad, and Harsil villages. The rising waters overwhelmed the local nala and inundated the Harsil Army Camp.

This resulted in damage to several residential buildings and hotels. The Gangotri National Highway (NH-134) was blocked at multiple points over a 5-km stretch between Dabrani and Son Gad, isolating many residents and tourists.

Responding to the disaster quickly, emergency teams including the Indian Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and Border Roads Organisation (BRO) were rushed.

Road clearing operations and Bailey bridge construction at Limchagad were prioritised to restore connectivity. Electricity and telecom services were reinstated by August 8, with wireless emergency communication systems deployed in remote areas.

Helicopter sorties by the Indian Air Force and Army aviation units utilised Chinook, MI-17, and ALH helicopters to evacuate stranded individuals and transport relief supplies such as food, medical kits, fuel, solar lights, blankets, and hygiene items to affected communities.

Tragically, the disaster claimed one life — 32-year-old Akash Panwar from Dharali. His family has been provided with financial aid as compensation and immediate relief.

Relief camps have been set up at Matli, Harsil, and Chinyalisaur, offering shelter, food, medical aid, and psychological support. Thirteen relatives of missing persons are currently being assisted in these camps. Medical teams conducted over 450 health screenings, ensuring timely treatment of injuries and illnesses.

The District Supply Department has coordinated food distribution using pre-stocked supplies of rice and wheat in Jhala and Bhatwari, continuing to support the affected population’s nutritional needs.

Senior officials including the District Magistrate, Chief Development Officer, and Tehsildar of Bhatwari remain actively engaged on the ground. The Additional District Magistrate supervised helicopter operations from Matli and Chinyalisaur helipads.

Despite challenging terrain and weather conditions, the combined efforts of multiple agencies have ensured effective rescue and relief operations, underscoring the commitment to restore normalcy in the region as quickly as possible.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.