125-ft tall statue of Lachit Barphukan to be installed in Assam

Guwahati, July 10 (IANS) The Assam government has planned to install a 125-feet tall statue of the 16th century Ahom General Lachit Barphukan at Lahdoigarh in Jorhat.



Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday took stock of the physical progress of the statue of Borphukan. He held a meeting with the engineers of the construction agency and asked them to complete the construction by the end of 2024.

Since the entire complex area has been demarcated, Sarma asked the Deputy Commissioner of Jorhat Pulak Mahanta to plant saplings around the boundary walls.

The Chief Minister asked Mahanta to do the plantation on October 2 when the state government will implement a programme of planting one crore saplings in sync with the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation -- Mahatma Gandhi.

Sarma also asked the executing agency to ensure quality and beauty of construction so that the entire complex could be turned into one of the attractive tourist destinations.

Last year, the state government celebrated the 400th birth anniversary of Barphukan on a large scale.

The four-day long event was held in the national capital to showcase the valour of the 16th century Ahom General.

The Chief Minister asked for essay competitions on Barphukan and nearly 4.3 million handwritten essays were produced by students, government employees and others which created the Guinness World Records for the largest online photo album of handwritten articles.

The state government received more than 5.7 million essays on Borphukan, however, only handwritten essays were counted for the Guinness World Record.

--IANS

tdr/khz

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.