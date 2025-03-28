125 coal mines see investments worth Rs 40,900 cr, create over 4 lakh jobs: Centre

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) The coal sector is emerging as a key champion of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and 125 coal mines have been successfully auctioned across 11 rounds, attracting investments worth approximately Rs 40,900 crore and creating over 4 lakh direct and indirect jobs, the government has said.

The Ministry of Coal, in its continued efforts to enhance domestic coal production and strengthen India’s energy security, has now launched the 12th tranche of commercial coal mine auctions.

With the 12th tranche, an additional 28 coal and lignite blocks are being auctioned, further reducing India's reliance on imported coal and conserving foreign exchange, said Union Minister of Coal and Mines, G. Kishan Reddy.

“The transparent auction process has spurred healthy competition, pushing public sector PSUs to compete with private players, thereby driving greater efficiency, reforms, and operational transformation. This shift is significantly enhancing the global competitiveness of India's coal sector,” said the minister.

The Union Minister encouraged all stakeholders and industry players to actively participate in the 12th tranche of auctions, underscoring the collective responsibility in building an energy-secure and self-reliant India.

In his address, Union Minister of State for Coal and Mines, Satish Chandra Dubey, stated that with India surpassing 1 billion tonnes of coal production, the launch of the 12th round of commercial coal mine auctions marks another significant step towards energy self-sufficiency.

He emphasised that a transparent auction mechanism, industry-friendly policies, and increased private sector participation will not only enhance coal production but also attract investment, create employment opportunities, and accelerate infrastructure growth.

The auction also includes two lignite mines, catering to varied energy needs. Out of the total mines, 13 are fully explored and ready for immediate development, while 12 are partially explored, offering long-term investment opportunities and contributing to the growth of India’s coal sector.

In addition, three mines from previous round of commercial coal mine auctions are also being offered. The mines being auctioned are spread across coal and lignite bearing states of Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Rajasthan.

