Suvendu Adhikari demands CAPF in Bengal’s Mothabari to 'protect' Hindus

Kolkata, March 28 (IANS) The Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari on Friday said he has written a letter to Governor C.V. Ananda Bose requesting him to direct the state government to deploy the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in Mothabari in Malda district following large-scale attack on the Hindus.

In the letter, a copy of which is available with IANS, the LoP has informed the Governor that "a shocking incident has taken place on March 27, 2025, where a large group of miscreants of a particular community targeted and launched a vicious attack on the Sanatani Hindus of the area above".

In the letter, he has also stated that "such a despicable act reflects the complete state of lawlessness in West Bengal, and there is an urgent need for the CAPF deployment to protect the Sanatani Hindus from such attack at the hands of the aforesaid miscreants".

"Therefore, I request your good office to kindly take immediate measures to deploy paramilitary forces to protect the Sanatani Hindus at Mothabari, Malda," Adhikari's letter to the Governor read.

Adhikari has also claimed to the media persons that the miscreants at Mothabari went out of control, plundered, bashed, and vandalized in an unabated manner.

"Their targets were Hindus. That is why I feel that CAPF deployment is the only solution to control the situation, as police have failed to contain the vandalism and hooliganism. The state police personnel were acting like ‘helpless puppets: just pleading with the miscreants with folded hands. The miscreants took control of the main roads and freely vandalized several vehicles,” the LOP added.

He also accused the state government and the ruling Trinamool Congress of preparing the blueprint for "Greater Bangladesh" through appeasement politics.

"However, I promise to see it through to the end. I will teach these miscreants by adopting the legal path just as I had done before elsewhere in West Bengal," Adhikari added.

