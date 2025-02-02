118-member foreign delegation takes sacred bath at Maha Kumbh, praises Indian culture

Mahakumbh Nagar, Feb 1 (IANS) At the Maha Kumbh Mela on Saturday, a special 118-member foreign delegation, including diplomats and Heads of Missions from 77 countries, took a scared dip at the Triveni Sangam in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj along with their spouses and expressed their happiness on this auspicious occasion.

The ambassadors of various countries and their families appreciated the Indian culture and spirituality and hailed the arrangements made at this huge spiritual and religious event.

The delegation expressed gratitude to the Central and Uttar Pradesh governments and described reaching this holy place as a unique experience.

Seeing this historic occasion of Mahakumbh, several members of the delegation gained a deep understanding and respect for Indian culture.

Colombia's Ambassador Victor Chaveri said: "It was a wonderful experience of my life. This is an opportunity that everyone should experience once in a lifetime. It is a very special experience to feel the spirituality and power of the people here in Mahakumbh. Indian culture is extremely rich and the message here is for peace and humanity. When you see so many people engrossed in spirituality here at the confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati, one feels a strange power."

Diana, wife of the Russian Ambassador, said: "I would like to thank the Indian Ministry of External Affairs for giving us the opportunity to be a part of this sacred event. I got a lot of spiritual peace after bathing here and I am very impressed by the safety, organisation, and cleanliness of the water here. Indian culture is very diverse and deep-rooted, and it is great to see that people here preserve and follow it."

Slovakia's Ambassador Robert said: "The experience was unforgettable. The energy and peace here have left a deep impression on me. The main message of this event is peace and unity, and it should be spread throughout the world. I would like to congratulate the Indian government, Uttar Pradesh government, and its people for organising this grand event."

Cuban Ambassador Juan Carlos Marjan said: "The religious event was truly wonderful. Lakhs of people here became a part of this religious event, and I was proud to see how rich and deep Indian culture is. We are fortunate to have had the opportunity to be a part of this great event."

Ecuadorian Ambassador Fernando said: "When I was a child, I always dreamed that one day I would bathe in the sacred waters of the Ganges. Today that dream has come true, and it was a very spiritual experience for me. I am learning a lot about Indian culture, like yoga, Ayurveda, and meditation. The atmosphere here is very peaceful and spiritual, and I am very happy to be here."

Senior BJP leader and MLA Siddharth Nath Singh said: "Our arrangements and facilities provided at the Maha Kumbh are of world-class quality and we have been in constant contact with the Ministry of External Affairs. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar had also said that many people want to come to Maha Kumbh, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has invited everyone here."

He also added: "Ambassadors and High Commissioners of many countries have come here and they are very happy to be here. These people want to get acquainted with the culture and spirituality of India. These people also took bath in Sangam -- the confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati today."

Uttar Pradesh Energy Minister A.K. Sharma said: "Till now more than 30 crore people from India and abroad have come and taken a dip in the Maha Kumbh. Apart from this, a large number of people are still coming here. What the Uttar Pradesh government was saying is that 45-50 crore people will come to take a sacred dip, that figure seems to be proving true."

"People who come here and take a dip are leaving happy. People are very impressed by the environment and arrangements here. Today we have foreign guests from many countries among us, and there is happiness on the faces of all of them. We also told these people about the mythological importance of this place," Sharma added.

