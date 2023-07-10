10 ex-terrorists of JKLF & erstwhile separatists arrested

Srinagar, July 10 (IANS) Ten persons were arrested in a case related to hatching a conspiracy to revive banned organisations JKLF and Hurriyat, the police said on Monday.

"The arrested persons and others were planning to revive these organisations on the directions of Pakistan-based handlers. Their meeting was an overt attempt to start working for the revival of these moribund organisations," the J&K police said.

"Initial investigation has also revealed that they were in touch with entities based abroad, few of them were members of different groups that propagate secessionism like Kashmir Global Council headed by Farooq Siddiqui and Raja Muzaffer of JKLF," the police said.

The police also said the meeting was held under the garb of manufactured pretext, whereas the real agenda was discussing strategy of revival separatist elements.

Initial investigation has also revealed that a similar preliminary meeting took place on June 13.

"The arrested persons have been identified as Mohammad Yaseen Bhat, Mohammad Rafiq Pahloo, Shamsudin Rehmani, Jahangeer Ahmad Bhat, Khurshid Ahmed Bhat, Shabir Ahmed Dar, Sajad Hussain Gul, Firdous Ahmed Shah, Parray Hassan Firdous, and Sohail Ahmad Mir," the police said.

"Some more arrests are likely to take place," the police added.

