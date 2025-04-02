10 delinquents escape from juvenile correction home in Rajasthan

Jaipur, April 2 (IANS) A total of ten delinquents escaped from a juvenile correction home in Rajasthan's Dholpur by breaking through the iron mesh installed on the roof. The entire incident was captured on CCTV, prompting an immediate police response.

Following the escape, police teams launched a search and blockade operation to apprehend the juveniles.

The incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police Sumit Meharada reached the spot and sent teams in search of the delinquents.

The juvenile correction home on Bari Road housed over a dozen juveniles detained for various criminal offences.

Between 12 a.m. and 1 a.m., ten juveniles broke through the iron mesh on the roof and escaped one by one.

According to Dholpur Circle CO Munesh Meena, as soon as the police received information about the escape, a team led by Dholpur SP initiated a search operation.

This is not the first incident of escape at the Dholpur Juvenile Correction Home.

In January, five delinquents escaped but were caught within 24 hours. The Bari Kotwali police successfully detained these five of the escaped juveniles.

They were returned to the correction house after questioning.

Officials during that time said that those juveniles who had escaped were recently detained by police from various districts and placed in the correction facility.

The escape of the juveniles was reported by the guard in the morning, triggering a police alert.

As soon as the control room received the report, blockades were set up across all police station areas.

The incident has created a stir within the police and administration, leading to a large-scale search operation.

Calling the incident unfortunate, officials confirmed that action will be taken against the security guard on duty.

Concerns about security lapses have also been raised as past records show that such escapes have happened before in the correction home.

