Jackky Bhagnani treats wife Rakul Preet with some yummy Bhel Puri

Mumbai, April 2 (IANS) Producer, and actor Jackky Bhagnani treated his better half Rakul Preet Singh with some yummy Bhel Puri.

In the video dropped by Rakul on her Insta stories, we can see Jaccky sweating it out in the kitchen when the 'Doctor G' actress is heard saying, "What are you making?"

To this, the filmmaker replies, "Making Bhel Puri".

Rakul adds on saying, "You should make Bhel Puri for me every day".

Jackky reacts to this with a sarcastic laugh.

Rakul captioned the post, "@jackkybhagnani being the cutest husband", along with two red heart emojis.

Back in March, Jackky thanked wife Rakul for a yummy treat after relishing a delicious Sunday breakfast.

Jackky posted a video of the appetizing besan ka chilla and channa and coconut chutney on his Instagram handle and captioned it, "Thank you my love @rakulpreet", along with a red heart emoji.

The filmmaker can be heard saying in the clip, "My Sunday breakfast, besan ka chilla and channa and coconut chutney which is amazing- all thanks to my wife because she makes sure even if she is at a shoot that I get the best food."

Resharing the video on her IG stories, Rakul penned, "Hahaaa..cutie."

In the meantime, Rakul used social media to celebrate her brother Aman’s birthday on April 1. Reminiscing about their cherished childhood memories, the stunner posted a heartwarming video showcasing her journey from childhood memories with her brother Aman to the present day.

Dropping the clip on her IG, Rakul captioned the post, “Happpppy happpppy bdayyyyy my not so little anymore piece of heart may this year be the best ever and may you get all that u desire .. dream big achieve bigger i love you a lottttttt n i will keep irritating u always have best day best year @aman01offl.”

Additionally, Jackky also penned a heartwarming birthday note for his brother-in-law that read, “Happy Birthday. You are kind of person who makes life brighter! Grateful for your constant chill, your big heart and jokes! Here’s to more laughs, more adventures and all the great times ahead. Big love, big hugs-have the best one, brother!”

