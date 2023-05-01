1 killed, 4 injured in Bihar's Motihari; gang war suspected

Patna, May 1 (IANS) One person was killed while four others were injured after three unidentified assailants opened fire on them at Motihari town in Bihar's East Champaran district on Monday, the police said.

The deceased has been identified as Prince Kumar, a native of Muzaffarpur district. He came into the firing range when the assailants targeted the gang members of Dev Kumar, who along with his associates were having refreshments at the same tea stall where Prince was consuming cold drinks.

Dev Kumar was involved in around six looting and dacoity cases. The police said that the injured individuals were associated with the gang of Dev Kumar.

Following the incident, East Champaran Superintendent of Police Kantesh Kumar Mishra along with a large number of police personnel went to the spot.

"Around 3.30 p.m, Dev Kumar and his gang members were drinking cold drinks at a tea stall located at Mathia village on the Dhaka-Motihari road. Three unidentified attackers arrived and opened fire on them," Mishra said.

"Prince Kumar came from Muzaffarpur to distribute marriage cards. He was also drinking a cold drink when the firing incident took place," Mishra said.

The injured persons -- Dev Kumar, Rajkumar Virat, Yash Prakash and Viraj Kumar were admitted to a private hospital and their condition is said to be critical.

Sources said that Dev Kumar and his gang were involved in a quarrel with another gang's members in Motihari on Sunday, and the attack on them was possibly to avenge Sunday's incident.

