1 in 4 school-going adolescents at risk of developing mental health illness: Study

New Delhi, July 5 (IANS) One in every four school-going adolescents is at risk of developing mental health illness, according to a recent study, that stressed the need for early interventions.

The study, led by researchers at the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute in Puducherry, called for significant intervention at school and home.

“Adolescence is a crucial period during which biological and psychosocial changes occur in an individual. One-fourth of the adolescents were found to be at risk of mental health illness, so periodic screening could be done at schools, for early identification and proper treatment of mental disorders,” said researchers including Kavita Vasudevan, Head of Community Medicine at the institute.

The study aimed to determine and compare the prevalence and risk factors associated with mental health illness among urban and rural adolescents in Puducherry.

The study included adolescents aged 13-17 years attending government schools in urban and rural Puducherry and screened them for mental health status.

The findings, published in the Journal of Family Medicine and Primary Care, showed that among 329 adolescents, 25.5 per cent are found to be at risk of mental health illness.

The kids from urban areas scored higher in terms of hyperactivity and emotional symptoms compared to rural ones.

Among those at risk of mental health illness, a significant difference between urban and rural areas was seen concerning variables like family monthly income and parent’s occupation. Behaviour change and deterioration in academic performance were the most common presentation as perceived by the teachers.

The researchers called for early recognition and intervention to boost health outcomes.

“Intervention should be made at all levels including school teachers and family members and make them aware of the importance of mental health status,” the team said, while also suggesting life skill education to deal with mental health issues.

