Zuber Khan claims his 'cute face, hot body work for me all the time on TV, films, web'

Mumbai, July 13 (IANS) Actor Zuber K Khan, who was recently seen in the web series ‘Naag Vadhu - Ek Zehreeli Kahani', shared that his good physique has garnered him many compliments for his role in the show.

Zuber is happy with the response he has received for the show.

The actor said he is like water and is able to adjust to any role that he gets.

Talking about the reviews, he said: “It’s fantabulous. Reviews have been made, and on YouTube, people are also praising the series. All reviewers have spoken quite well so far, so I’m happy that the series is working well on word of mouth.”

He further shared, “I fit into anything, as I’m like water. A cute face and a hot body are a rare combination to find, and that’s what works for me all the time, either on TV, in films, or now on the web.”

Zuber believes that it is very important for every actor to reinvent themselves with each new project.

The actor added: “I work so hard in every role, and I try to do something different with every role. I do with the notes of leaving some part of Zuber in it, so I am always discovering myself, and that I think makes every actor grow.”

The show revolves around a woman who is said to be murdering young men who spend the night with her. It stars Subuhii Joshii as Abha and Poulomi Das as Sanvari.

The show is streaming on ALTT.

On the work front, Zuber made his debut in 2014 with the romantic film ‘Lekar Hum Deewana Dil', featuring Armaan Jain and Deeksha Seth in the lead roles.

Zuber’s TV debut came with ‘Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?’. He has also appeared in episodic shows like ‘CID’, ‘Aahat’, ‘Fear Files’, and ‘Emotional Atyachar.’

