UP CM calls for swift action against unauthorised buses, month-long campaign initiated

New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) Days after the Unnao bus tragedy that claimed 18 lives, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the Transport Department officials to ensure strict compliance with road safety regulations.

The Chief Minister, in a warning of sorts, said that going forward, if any unauthorised buses are found on roads in the future, it will incur strict action on the responsible officials.

In a high-level meeting held at his official residence, the Chief Minister emphasised the importance of thorough checks on permits, fitness, insurance, and drivers of all passenger and school buses operating in the state.

Following CM Adityanath's directives, the Transport Department has announced a month-long intensive campaign to crack down on unauthorised vehicles.

The Chief Minister has also ordered an uncompromising campaign against such buses and called for necessary actions against their owners.

He emphasised that senior Transport Department officials will be held responsible wherever such buses are found operating.

He also instructed that the fitness, permits, insurance, and drivers of all registered passenger and school buses in the state must be thoroughly inspected.

Following the CM's instructions, the state transport commissioner initiated a comprehensive month-long road campaign targeting unauthorised vehicles across the state. The campaign will include rigorous checks on both passenger buses and school vehicles.

The Transport Commissioner has instructed all Deputy Transport Commissioners (Zones), Regional Transport Officers (Administration/Enforcement), and Assistant Regional Transport Officers (Administration/Enforcement) to conduct these inspections continuously for the entire month.

Along with this, instructions have been given that on prescribed dates, each Divisional Transport Officer (Enforcement) will personally appear at the respective toll plaza and take enforcement action along with all the Enforcement Officers of the region.

One interceptor will be deployed at each identified place. Information and photos of the action taken will be sent to the WhatsApp group of the department.

