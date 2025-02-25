Zoe Kravitz speaks up on split from Channing Tatum

Los Angeles, Feb 25 (IANS) Hollywood actress Zoe Kravitz is expressing gratitude for her personal and professional journey she and ex-fiance Channing Tatum took together during the course of their relationship.

The actress and filmmaker, 36, touched on her breakup from Tatum for the first time when she was asked about whether their split affected how she feels about their movie ‘Blink Twice’, reports ‘People’ magazine.

She told ‘Elle’ magazine, “Not at all. I love this thing that we made together, and I care for him very much. Even when you bring up how great his performance is, it warms my heart to hear that, and I’m so happy that all of it happened. I just feel so grateful that we got to go on that journey together”.

As per ‘People’, Kravitz and Tatum first sparked romance rumors in August 2021, when they were seen together out and about in New York City. Then, beginning the following February, the couple began talking about each other in interviews.

They eventually got engaged in October 2023, but called it off a year later because “they realized they're at different stages in life,” a source told PEOPLE in November 2024. In her interview with ‘Elle’, Kravitz said Tatum has "a lot to offer" talent wise, and she's "excited for people to keep witnessing that”.

“He has so much more coming, and I think he’s in a place as an actor where he’s feeling really confident and people are seeing different sides of him (sic)”, said the ‘Big Little Lies’ actress.

Back in December 2024, she explained to ‘The Batman’ director Matt Reeves during Variety’s Directors on Directors that when casting Tatum in ‘.Blink Twice’, she wanted “to weaponize his charisma”.

“Channing was the first person I thought of for Slater King, and I don’t know where that came from”, Kravitz said of Tatum’s tech-billionaire character in the psychological thriller.

