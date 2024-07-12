Zepto promotes Devendra Meel to Chief Business Officer

New Delhi, July 12 (IANS) Quick grocery delivery platform Zepto on Friday announced the elevation of Devendra Meel to the Chief Business Officer (CBO), effective July 2024.

In this role, he will lead category management and foster brand partnerships, ensuring optimal assortment, pricing, availability, and growth of all core categories on the platform.

"I am deeply committed to this mission and will bring all my energy and dedication to it. Zepto's meritocratic, fast-moving environment offers high-stakes challenges and the potential for 10X career growth," Meel said in a statement.

Meel's elevation to CBO underscores Zepto’s commitment to fostering internal talent and driving continuous innovation. Prior to Zepto, he, an IIM-Bangalore graduate, led special initiatives at Zomato and Jio, the company mentioned.

"Devendra has executed like an entrepreneur and treated Pass like his baby, working tirelessly 6-7 days a week with the Pass team to make the economics sustainable, and brought the whole company together to get Pass launched in record time," said Aadit Palicha, Co-founder and CEO, Zepto.

Palicha further mentioned that he played a key role in scaling the company's advertising business to hundreds of crores in revenue and, built out Zepto Pass end-to-end: from an idea to over 5 million subscribers.

