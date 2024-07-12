CM Siddaramaiah playing caste card after his corrupt face got exposed: K’taka BJP

Bengaluru, July 12 (IANS) Karnataka BJP on Friday accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of playing the caste card over the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land scam and the tribal welfare board corruption case.

Leader of Opposition, R. Ashoka posted on X, "As expected CM Siddaramaiah resorts to playing the caste card after his corrupt face gets exposed in the Rs 4,000 crore mega MUDA land scam. The time is ticking Mr. CM Siddaramiah, your mask is off!” he underlined.

“While CM Siddaramaiah claims to be the voice of AHINDA (a Kannada acronym for united group minorities, backwards and Dalits). However, he has always wilfully kept Dalits impoverished and treated them as mere vote banks to gain political power,” he slammed.

“Mr CM Siddaramaiah, does Opposition Leader in the Parliament Rahul Gandhi's unfounded aggression against Prime Minister Narendra Modi stem from his deep envy against the three-time OBC Prime Minister?” Ashoka questioned.

“You and your camp repeatedly make personal attacks against Prime Minister Modi every day, isn't it because of your hatred towards a tea seller from a backward community who has been elected as the country's Prime Minister for three consecutive terms?” Ashoka questioned CM Siddaramaiah.

“What have you (CM Siddaramaiah) done for Dalits and backward communities after enjoying power your entire life by riding on the backs of AHINDA communities? Your achievements are looting Dalits' money, taking away their seats, and betraying them,” Ashoka attacked.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said, "Everyone is upset because, despite being from a backward class, I became Chief Minister for the second term...they are burning and hatching a conspiracy," said CM Siddaramaiah, who described the allegations against him as political.

Reacting to the BJP's demand for his resignation over his role in the tribal welfare Board, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who holds the finance portfolio, said, “A scam has taken place in banks, and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman must resign, and the Prime Minister should also resign. Will they tender their resignations?"

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.