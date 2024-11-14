Zendaya says she loves working with beau Tom Holland, feels ‘extra safe’

Los Angeles, Nov 14 (IANS) Hollywood star Zendaya shared that she feels "extra safe" when she works alongside her boyfriend and star Tom Holland.

"It’s actually strangely comfortable. It’s like second nature, if anything. You feel extra safe with the person you’re acting beside. I love working with him,” Zendaya told Vanity Fair's 2025 Hollywood Issue, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"He’s so talented, and so passionate about what he does. He always gives things 1,000 percent, even if he’s absolutely worn down. I really appreciate that about him. It feels pretty normal. That’s how we met. Literally, at a chemistry read."

Zendaya has already enjoyed significant success as an actress and as a singer. But the 'Euphoria' star insists she's not especially strategic about her career.

Zendaya said: "It’s not a strategic thing. I feel like the right parts find you in the same way you find them. Sometimes you might be developing something and it just falls through. I remember many years ago, there was a project I was working on that fell through. We were supposed to shoot, and then a month before, it fell apart.

“And then I got this script for 'Euphoria', and that ended up shooting in its slot. I was like, 'Oh my God, thank God that movie fell apart!' But at the time we were like… There was really a reason for all of it. I try to go with my feelings.

"Honestly, it’s really hard to get me to finish a script, because I get sidetracked really easily. When something can make me read it to the end and keeps me engaged, then I know that it’s something that I want to do."

Earlier this month, it was reported that Zendaya and Anne Hathaway have joined Christopher Nolan‘s next film. It also stars Tom Holland and Matt Damon.

