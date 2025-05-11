Zeenat Aman says being the daughter of her mother is her life’s greatest blessing

Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood actress Zeenat Aman, who can be seen in the recently released streaming show ‘The Royals’, took a stroll down the memory lane on Sunday.

On the occasion of Mother's Day, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a throwback picture featuring her mother, Vardhini Scindia.

She wrote in the caption, “Of all the bonds I’ve known, ours was the most meaningful. My mother didn’t just tell me how to live - she showed me, every single day. I watched, I learned, and I loved her for it. Being her daughter has truly been life’s greatest blessing. Happy Mother’s Day”.

Earlier, the actress thanked the team of ‘The Royals’ for keeping her comfortable during the shooting of the show. Sharing that shoots now tend to leave her exhausted due to age, she wrote on her Instagram, "This post is NOT studio-mandated. It’s my honest and earnest appreciation for the teamwork and effort that went into creating The Royals. The truth is that as I get older, shoot schedules leave me exhausted. At the end of a 10 to 12 hour workday that involves tedious time in the makeup chair, heavy costumes and jewellery, searing heat and frenzied activity, I am left with swollen ankles and drooping eyes”.

She further mentioned, “It’s all quite unglamorous, but then I watch myself on screen and see what a coup the team managed. My character Maji Sahiba is absolutely entitled, queenly, tart, and intimidating, just as she was scripted”.

She also lauded her co-actor Ishaan Khatter for looking after her on the set, as she shared, "Now, while every member of the cast and crew did their best to ensure my comfort, I must admit I am most charmed by the young Mr. Khatter. Here is a boy whose star is on the rise, yet he made it a point to prioritise my wellbeing”.

“From assisting me down the stairs to my vehicle, to bringing me fresh ginger ale to sip on between takes and conjuring up cushions for the uncomfortable plastic chair I had to sit on during readings, he exhibited the courtesies and grace I thought had become virtues of the past." Praising his work ethic, she said, "I also witnessed his immense dedication to his work as he honed his horse-riding and dancing skills to really embody his royal character”, she added.

