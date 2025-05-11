Odisha CM appeals to youth to join Civil Defence as volunteers

Bhubaneswar, May 11 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday urged the youths to come forward and join the Civil Defence organisation as volunteers.

Sharing a video message on the social media platform X, the Chief Minister emphasised the collective responsibility of ensuring the safety and security of citizens' lives and property.

"The safety and security of our people and their livelihoods are our collective responsibility. Protection and service are our highest duties. So, I call upon the general public, especially the youth, to join the Civil Defence organisation as volunteers with a strong sense of nationalism," CM Majhi said.

Highlighting the importance of patriotism and public service, CM Majhi called upon young citizens to embrace the spirit of nationalism and actively participate in civil defence efforts.

He further encouraged the youth to strengthen their commitment to service and national pride by taking up volunteer roles in the Civil Defence Organisation.

CM Majhi has urged the youth to come forward and join the Civil Defence organisation as volunteers, reinforcing the spirit of service and patriotism.

The Chief Minister informed that interested individuals can apply through the respective District Collectors, who also serve as the controllers of Civil Defence in their districts.

Volunteers will be trained appropriately and, when necessary, will offer assistance to the public with a spirit of service and dedication. Currently, Civil Defence units are functional in 12 locations across Odisha, and the Chief Minister has directed officials to establish new units wherever needed.

Expressing confidence, CM Majhi concluded, "I firmly believe that many individuals, especially the youth, will come forward to uphold the values of service and nationalism."

The importance of civil defence volunteers comes to the fore in the wake of the recent war-like situation between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

