Zeenat Aman confidently claims ‘born to be flamboyant’

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) Veteran actress Zeenat Aman, dubbed as the 'Queen of Instagram', has shared pictures from her latest photoshoot which she did in Goa.

On Tuesday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared two pictures in which she can be seen donning a beautiful outfit which consists of a gown paired with a Zebra print cape.

The actress also penned a long note in the caption, and shared how she collaborated with designer Tania Alfonso Fadte, who had earlier styled Priyanka Chopra Jonas for a magazine cover.

The veteran actress wrote, “Just call me a Bird-of-Paradise. Born to be flamboyant and ever-ready to take wing. As a self-professed home-bird, there is something just so wonderful about home-brewed ideas and projects. The ease and comfort of these are unparalleled. On this last visit to Goa, @zanuski and @carapiranha invited over their talented friends @taniafadte and @taralouphoto for a morning of dress-up at @birdsongmoira”.

She further mentioned, “Tania, an exceptionally gifted stylist who just dressed Priyanka Chopra for her gorgeous Vogue India cover, managed to borrow stunning outfits for the shoot in record time, and helped direct this vision. Tara, for her part, shot me guerrilla style with a single assistant, minimal equipment and the sweetest disposition. The six of us traipsed about the empty villa, finding beautiful spots to shoot in, endured the mercurial weather - rain, sunshine, rain - and wrapped up in time to eat a homemade lunch of dahi kadhi chawal”.

The actress also shared that she did her own hair and make-up in the exhausting humidity of Goa given it’s a coastal state.

“Any flaws in the pictures are of my making - I did my own hair and makeup, while fighting a losing battle with the humidity! On this note, I’d love for you to leave me a comment on any fashion faux pas you may have made. Believe me, we’ve all been there”, she added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.