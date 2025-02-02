Zareen Khan enjoys the enchanting views from Mount Bonnell during her U.S vacay

Mumbai, Feb 2 (IANS) Actress Zareen Khan recently took off to the United States to spend some downtime. During her stay at Austin, the 'Veer' actress visited Mount Bonnell. Not just that, she also posted a few photographs of the breathtaking view on her official IG.

Appreciating her visit to Austin, Zareen Khan captioned her latest social media post, "Taking in the breathtaking views from Mount Bonnell—Austin’s perfect blend of nature and skyline!"

Reacting to the pictures, one of the netizens shared in the comment section, "Looking so gorgeous and beautiful", along with four red-heart emojis.

Another one penned, "Gorgeous."

An Insta user wrote, "Blushing"

On another note, the Calcutta High Court recently dismissed a 2018 criminal case filed against the 'Housefull 2' actress for her failure to appear as a guest artist at a Kali Puja event back in November 2018. She did not attend the celebration despite being contractually obligated.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Zareen Khan will next be seen sharing the screen with Vikram in the forthcoming historical drama, "Karikalan".

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.