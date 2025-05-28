‘Zamaana Lage’ from ‘Metro In Dino’ is the much needed melody in Bollywood, KK is dearly missed

Mumbai, May 28 (IANS) Amid the reckless and senseless cacophony prevailing in the soundscape of Bollywood, a rare album seems to be landing up at the shores of B-town, washing up memories of ‘Life in a Metro’. The first song ‘Zamaana Lage’ from the upcoming film ‘Metro In Dino’ was unveiled in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The song has been crooned by superstar singer Arijit Singh and Shashwat Singh. It is a new-age ghazal. It is a heart-touching ode to a love lost. The lyrics for the song are penned by Indian poet Qaisar Ul Jafri and Sandeep Shrivastava.

While the song perfectly balances traditional elements of a ghazal, and the contemporary texture of sound, what is utterly missed is the presence of the late singer KK, who immortalised the album of the first part of the film.

‘Life in a Metro’, which was released during the golden age of modern Hindi film music, was the first all rock album in Bollywood, and set many trends, and inspired countless musicians across the country.

The launch of Zamana Lage saw the entire cast including Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, and Neena Gupta, along with Director Anurag Basu, musical legend Pritam, Producer Bhushan Kumar (T-Series) singers like Shashwat Singh, Papon and Raghav Chaitanya come together for a night filled with music, emotion, and cinematic soul.

‘Metro In Dino’ marks another collaboration between musical soulmates Anurag Basu and Pritam, who first worked together in the iconic album ‘Gangster’ setting the path to what would become one of the most memorable partnerships and director-music composer duo in Hindi cinema.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series presents, in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt. Ltd., ‘Metro In Dino’ is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu.

The film is set to arrive in cinemas on July 4, 2025.

