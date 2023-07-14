YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul hits Musk, Zuck with $100mn fight offer

San Francisco, July 14 (IANS) American YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul has given Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg a $100 million offer to take their much-anticipated cage fight to the Middle East and donate all proceeds to charity.

"I have a $100 million offer for Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg to take this fight to the Middle East, to promote it, to put it on for charity," Paul announced during an episode of his podcast.

"(I) can guarantee $100 million to charity. We wanna get involved and help make this a reality," he added.

During his podcast, Paul couldn't help but take shots at UFC president Dana White, who has allegedly been in contact with both Musk and Zuckerberg about a possible match, reports Dexetro.

"It's the biggest sporting event ever, and that's why I think there should be people who want this sport to be better and not just greedy people like Dana White to get involved, because it's gonna benefit the UFC," the YouTuber said.

"I think if Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are true about their word, doing it for charity and doing it for a bigger cause… I don't think he should partner with someone who's a piece of sh*t like Dana White," he added.

Recently, some pictures of Musk engaged in "an impromptu training session" have surfaced on the Internet.

Lex Fridman, Host of the Lex Fridman Podcast, Research Scientist at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), on Twitter, shared pictures of training with Musk.

"I did an impromptu training session with @elonmusk for a few hours yesterday. I'm extremely impressed with his strength, power, and skill, on the feet and on the ground. It was epic. It's really inspiring to see Elon and Mark doing martial arts, but I think the world is served far better if they train martial arts but not fight in the cage," Fridman tweeted.

These images come just days after a video of Mark Zuckerberg's Jiu-Jitsu training went viral on social media.

