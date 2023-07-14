Three children drown in rainwater-filled ditch in Delhi

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) In a tragic incident, three children, aged between 10 to 13 years, playing in a waterlogged area near north Delhi’s Mukundpur Chowk, drowned after falling in a water-filled ditch of a metro construction site on Friday, a fire department official said.

The deceased were identified as Piyush, 13, Nikhil,10, and Ashish,13, all residents of H-block in Jahangirpuri.

Sharing the details, Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Director Atul Garg said that around 3 p.m., a call regarding children drowned in a ditch was received following which a fire department team rushed to the spot near Mukundpur Chowk in Jahangirpuri area.

“At 4:30 p.m, STO Ram Gopal reported that three children drowned in a ditch at the metro construction site. They were taken out and rushed to the BJRM hospital where all three were declared dead by the doctors,” he said.

