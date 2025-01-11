Youths should be encouraged for research in MP's forest wealth, says CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal, Jan 11 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Friday that the state has abundant forest wealth and suggested that the department should encourage youths for research.

The Chief Minister said that there is immense potential for study and research in many disciplines, including archaeology, geology, environment, botany, etc.

He added that the State Forest Department needs to come up with new initiatives for research in these subjects.

Chief Minister Yadav made this assertion while addressing the inaugural session of the two-day Indian Forest Service (IFS) meet and forestry conference at the Pandit Khushilal Ayurveda Mahavidyalaya Auditorium here in Bhopal.

During his address, the Chief Minister said that the state government will provide all possible support for the development of forests and conduct innovative activities in every corner of the state.

CM Yadav highlighted the state's rich natural heritage, noting that Madhya Pradesh is home to diamonds, cheetahs, and now even elephants are making their way to the state.

Meanwhile, he appreciated the forest staff for effectively facing the challenge of displacement of villages in the context of Ratapani Wildlife Sanctuary, which recently has been declared a tiger reserve by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change through the National Tiger Conservation Authority.

He mentioned that Bhopal is the only capital city in the country where tigers can be easily spotted nearby, marking a significant environmental milestone for the state.

Ratapani Wildlife Sanctuary is located between Bhopal and the adjoining district of Sehore.

The Chief Minister also praised the efforts of forest officials in reviving wildlife in areas in Panna, where wildlife had once completely disappeared.

He said that this revival reflects their unwavering dedication and deserves high praise.

He shared that the forest cover in the state has expanded by 1,063 square km between 2003 and 2021.

Speaking about the IFS meeting, the Chief Minister said such gatherings are necessary for mutual dialogue, friendship, sharing of experiences and developing a better work culture.

In the two-day IFS meet, there will be four sessions on the subject of scientific management of forests, joint forest management, welfare of forest dwellers, etc, he added.

Along with this, sports and cultural programmes will also be organised, CM Yadav said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.