Youth thrashed for refusing to raise slogans in college election campaign

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) A 19-year-old student of the PGDAV college in the national capital was allegedly thrashed by a group of students after he refused to participate in raising slogans in favour of a candidate who was contesting a college election, the police said on Wednesday.

According to the FIR, the student is a BA Final year student of the college located in Nehru Nagar.

The incident happened on September 5 when he was sitting with his friends.

"Around 1.55 p.m. on September 5, when some other students called me to participate in their election campaign and to raise slogans in their favour. I refused to do so. The group started thrashing me without any reason," the complainant told the police.

He further said that during the scuffle, he also lost his gold chain.

Later, he informed the police about the matter, following which the police took him to AIIMS for treatment.

An FIR was registered at Lajpat Nagar police station against one identified and three to four unidentified persons under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code on September 7.

A senior police officer said that they are probing the incident.

