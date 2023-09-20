Youth stabs 16-year-old girl near bus shelter in Chennai

Chennai, Sep 20 (IANS) A 16-year-old girl was grievously injured after a youth known to her stabbed her at a bus shelter in Medavakkam on the southern suburb of Chennai.

The police said the youth, identified as Vasanth, managed to escape from the spot and a hunt is on to nab him. The victim, who received grievous injuries, has been shifted to the Stanley Medical College in Chennai after preliminary treatment at the government hospital in Chrompet.

The girl, a resident of Perumbakkam, was waiting at the Medavakkam bus shelter to go to her college in Vandalur. A young man known to her friend took her to a secluded place near the bus stand and proposed to her. After the girl did not reciprocate, the angry youth stabbed her on the face and body with a knife.

