Youth shot-at on Patna’s outskirts

Patna, Sep (IANS) A youth was fired upon by his friends on the outskirts of Patna in Danapur city late on Wednesday night.

The victim, identified as Manish Kumar, (19), sustained a gunshot injury at 10 p.m. and was admitted to a private hospital in Danapur where his condition is said to be critical.

Rajesh Kumar, City SP west said, “Manish Kumar was involved in a quarrel with a friend Sanshu a few days ago. Manish Kumar had hit him on the head with bricks.

“Sanshu and his friends called Manish Kumar on the pretext of a negotiation to solve the issue. When Manish Kumar reached there, one of them shot him.”

The incident occurred at DAV School, Khagaul in Danapur and a passerby informed Khagaul police station and Manish Kumar’s family members.

Danapur police recovered one spent cartridge from the spot. The City SP said that the victim has identified the accused, who, are on the run. Police has launched a manhunt for them and will arrest them soon.

