Youth shot dead in Begusarai

Patna, Oct 21 (IANS) A youth, who was sleeping with his father in a farming land, was shot dead in the wee hours of Saturday in Begusarai, Bihar.

The attacker, after committing the crime, fled from the spot taking advantage of darkness. The victim, Chotu Kumar Mahto, sustained gunshot injury on his hip and succumbed half an hour after the attack.

The incident occurred around 2.30 am on Saturday.

“Chotu was sleeping with his father in the farming land. The unidentified accused pumped a gunshot with very close range at a time when he was asleep. When he raised the alarm and his father woke up. Till that time, the attacker had fled from the spot by taking advantage of the darkness,” said victim’s brother Vikram Kumar Mahto.

“A man was killed by unidentified attackers in Bihat Gurdaspur village under FCI police station. We are taking statements from family members. The investigation is underway,” said Begusarai SP Yogendra Kumar.

