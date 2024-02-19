Youth makes hoax bomb call at Delhi airport for publicity, held

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) A 20-year-old youth was arrested after he allegedly made a hoax call regarding implanting of a bomb at Delhi airport to gain publicity, an official said on Monday.

The accused was identified as Kushagra Aggarwal, a resident of Janakpuri in west Delhi.

His arrest came after a police control room (PCR) call was received on February 18 at IGI Airport police station at 10:49 p.m. that “Maine Airport ground me bomb laga diya hai" (I have planted a bomb at airport ground).

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI airport) Usha Rangnani said that considering the gravity and sensitivity of the call, the Delhi Airport was put on high alert and a full emergency was declared.

However, after a thorough search of airport, the bomb threat call was found to be a hoax.

“After proper verification, the said call was transferred to Udyog Vihar police station in Gurugram, Haryana and a case under section 506 and 507 IPC was registered,” said the DCP.

During the probe, the caller’s mobile number was dialled many times, but he did not pick up the call and after some time, he switched off his mobile phone.

“In lookout of the accused, details of the hoax caller’s number was obtained and technical surveillance was mounted upon him but not enough clues could be found about the caller. On constant technical surveillance, the alleged mobile number was found registered in the name of Kushagra Aggarwa,” said the DCP.

Raids were conducted but Aggarwal was not found available at home.

“His family members were also grilled but they revealed that Aggarwal is out of home. Thereafter, manual intelligence was collected and Aggarwal was nabbed from one of his hideouts in Janakpuri,” said the DCP.

On interrogation, Aggarwal confessed to his crime and told police that he had made the hoax call intentionally to get wide publicity.

“The accused has been handed over to Gurugram Police for further action,” said the DCP.

