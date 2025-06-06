Youth key builders of Viksit Bharat, will always give them opportunities to shine, says PM Modi

New Delhi, June 6 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the youth of the country are the key builders of Viksit Bharat and the government will always give them opportunities to build and shine.

He said this while marking 11 years of governance by the NDA-led Centre.

“We will always give our Yuva Shakti all possible opportunities to shine! They are key builders of a Viksit Bharat,” PM Modi wrote on his X handle.

The Prime Minister highlighted the global achievements of India’s youth, stating that India’s youth have made a mark globally.

Describing them as symbols of dynamism, innovation, and determination, he said the nation’s growth in the last 11 years has been fuelled by the unmatched energy and conviction of the youth. “Our Yuva Shakti is associated with dynamism, innovation and determination. Our youth have driven India’s growth with unmatched energy and conviction,” the PM wrote on X.

The Prime Minister said that in the last 11 years, the country has witnessed remarkable instances of youngsters who have done the unthinkable across various sectors, including Startups, science, sports, community service, culture and more.

The last 11 years have also seen a decisive shift in policy and programmes aimed at youth empowerment, he said.

The PM cited various government initiatives like StartUp India, Skill India, Digital India and the National Education Policy 2020. He said these are rooted in the firm belief that empowering youth is the most powerful thing a nation can do.

“I’m confident that our youth will keep strengthening the efforts to build a Viksit Bharat,” he added.

PM Modi noted the extraordinary contributions made by young Indians across a wide range of sectors.

"Empowering India's Yuva Shakti since 2014. Today, we celebrate 11 years of unwavering support to India’s Yuva Shakti under the visionary leadership of PM. Over the past decade, the government has empowered youth with skill development, education, innovation, and employment opportunities - unlocking their full potential and shaping India’s future," read a government communique.

