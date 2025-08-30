Youth empowerment critical for national development, says LS Speaker Om Birla

Bhubaneswar, Aug 30 (IANS) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday called for equal opportunities for the country's youth, noting their significant role in national development when they are given the chance.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of a two-day National Conference of SC/ST Welfare Committees here, the Speaker highlighted the increasing importance of parliamentary and legislative committees in protecting democratic discourse.

He said that both the central and state governments have allocated funds for the welfare of these communities, and that parliamentary committees play a vital part in ensuring the proper use of these funds for their intended beneficiaries.

"The role of parliamentary committees is growing because they rise above party lines," Birla stated, adding, "We are concerned about the lack of quality dialogue and conduct within the state assemblies and Parliament".

He also proposed that state assemblies could create legislative panels to oversee SC and ST welfare to ensure benefits reach the target communities.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh described the conference as a "live symbol of constructive federalism," explaining that participants rose above political differences to discuss issues concerning SC and ST welfare. He mentioned that this was the first time such a conference had been held outside Delhi.

Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhapati said these communities are a core part of India's social fabric and are guardians of its culture and heritage. He added that parliamentary and state legislative committees have a critical role in monitoring the implementation of schemes, holding governments accountable, and ensuring that the benefits reach the last mile.

Union Minister Jual Oram highlighted initiatives such as the PM Janman and Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan, which he said would benefit over five crore tribal citizens.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan affirmed that the New Education Policy is ensuring greater access for SC and ST students.

Faggan Singh Kulaste, chairperson of Parliament's Committee on Welfare of SCs and STs, along with ministers of the Odisha government, were among those present.

The conference, which centered on the "Role of Parliamentary and Legislative Committees," deliberated on reinforcing constitutional protections and working towards a "Viksit Bharat" by 2047.

The conference emphasized the need to strengthen the constitutional safeguards for these communities. Delegates also deliberated on the effectiveness of current policies and the need to develop new strategies to address contemporary issues.

The conference stressed the crucial role of parliamentary and legislative committees in scrutinizing budget allocations and evaluating the performance of welfare schemes to ensure they meet their goals and truly uplift the most vulnerable sections of society.

